Package Delivery Driver Loses His Cool on Halloween Decorations

Occurred on October 18, 2019 / Albuquerque, New Mexico, USAInfo from Licensor: "This video, captured on a doorbell camera installed on my house, depicts a package delivery man tripping over Halloween decorations and becoming unreasonably angry.

He then destroys all the entire Halloween display and when he finally calms down and notices the camera, he attempts to payoff the damage by sliding money under the door."