Florida Rep. Charlie Crist Calls On DOJ To Investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis For 'Playing Politics With Vaccine Distribution'

Gov.

DeSantis denies any wrongdoing, but Crist, a former Florida governor himself, disagrees.

He and other Democrat leaders, including Agriculture Commission Nikki Fried, claim the Manatee County site and others target wealthy retirement communities with political connections to DeSantis.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/37C3F0y