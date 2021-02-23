El Chapo's wife arrested near Washington

The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday over her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Gloria Tso reports.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, was arrested at Dulles..
The wife of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday on international trafficking charges,..