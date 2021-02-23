Chinese community hold anti-CCP car rally in Canada

Chinese Community staged a car rally against Communist Party of China in city of Burlington, Ontario, Canada on Feb.

21.

The Car rally went all across Malls and Shopping Plaza to aware Canadians about the danger of Communist Party of China.

The banners on all cars were waving with Slogans "China Lied, People Died".

On the following day, Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit.