Watch: Car rally in Canada against Chinese Communist Party

Members of the Chinese community in Ontario, Canada held a car rally against the Chinese Communist Party.

They displayed placards blaming China for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Car rally went all across Malls and Shopping Plaza to aware Canadians about the danger of Communist Party of China.

This comes as the legislature in Canada voted to label Beijing's treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide.

While the motion does not have any binding effect, it puts pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit.

Watch the full video for all the details.