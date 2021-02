PM 'very optimistic' about end of lockdown on June 21

Boris Johnson has said he is "very optimistic" that England will be out of lockdown by June 21.

The Prime Minister announced the roadmap out of restrictions on Monday, including a complete end to the lockdown.

"Nothing can be guaranteed" warned Mr Johnson, but "I am very optimistic that we'll be able to get there".

Report by Thomasl.

