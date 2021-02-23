British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was very optimistic that all COVID-19 restrictions in England would end on June 21, and added that the government would hold a review into the use of vaccine certificates.
UK's Johnson optimistic about full reopening in June
