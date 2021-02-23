Incredible footage and sound recording from Mars

NASA has released the first video of its rover landing on Mars on February 18, where red dust can be seen kicking up as rocket engines lowered the rover to the surface.

New stunning images of this alien world have also been released.

This is the first time a Mars rover has been equipped with a microphone, which was able to capture the wind blowing.

The Perseverance rover landed near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life for the next two years.

The core samples will be set aside for return to Earth in a decade and the images will help NASA prepare for astronaut flights to Mars this century.

Report by Bassaneseg.

