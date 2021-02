UP reports 108 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours with 202 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed about the current status of the state in regard to COVID-19 virus.

He said that 108 new cases have been reported in 24 hours and 202 people have been recovered in the same duration.

2268 people have active infection of COVID-19 in the state.

551989 people have been recovered till date in the state.