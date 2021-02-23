Fuel Price hike: Congress leader rides a camel in Andhra Pradesh as a mark of protest| Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh: Congress leader and former MP, GV Harsha Kumar rides a camel from his residence to Rajiv Gandhi Educational Institute in Rajahmundry, as a mark of protest against the fuel Price hike.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed ₹100.

Petrol price has already surged past the ₹100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, states which levy the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuel.

