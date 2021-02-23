COVID-19 Survivors Experience Significant Rate of PTSD, Study Says

The study was published in 'JAMA Psychiatry.'.

It examined data relating to 381 patients who went to the ER to be treated for coronavirus.

Most of them ended up being hospitalized.

30.2% of those patients developed PTSD, 17.3% displayed traits of a depressive episode and 7% experienced anxiety.

PTSD development was higher in people with a history of psychiatric disorders, delirium during acute illness and in women.

According to the study, those who developed PTSD were also more likely to report prolonged COVID-19 symptoms. Another study, conducted by researchers from Britain's Oxford University and published in 'The Lancet Psychiatry,' .

Found that up to one in five people who have survived COVID-19 develop psychiatric symptoms