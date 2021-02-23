BITTERSWEET SYMPHONY Movie (2021)

BITTERSWEET SYMPHONY Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Iris’s US manager, Griff (Griffin Dunne), has landed her a gig to provide songs for a new Hollywood low-budget romantic comedy.

This is her big break but Iris is struggling to finish the project.

Hoping for the peace and security she needs at the family home in Wales, Iris is instead distracted by an ex-boyfriend (Craig Roberts) who refuses to accept they have broken up, her eccentric uncle (Richard Elis), the arrival of her older sister (Poppy Delevingne) and, most of all, the thing that Iris is unable to accept or face - her mother’s impending death from cancer.

To help Iris out Griff dispatches legendary American composer, and Iris’s professional hero, Eleanor Roberts (Jennifer Grey) to Wales.

She descends on the family in a whirlwind of disfunction, alcohol and craziness but Eleanor is the life source that Iris taps into.

The older, established composer at the end of her career and the younger protégé on the verge of her first professional success bond creatively and personally and together try to find a way through their personal and professional issues.