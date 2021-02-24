2-23-21 SCORES: Whitesboro boys, RFA girls win head-to-head matchups as high school basketball retur

Basketball in our area for almost a year?

Well luckily - that time is over!

Many local teams returning to the hardwood for game play this week.

We start the winter season off with a good one.

Rome free academy - the black knights with their season opener against tri- valley league colonial rival whitesboro - who did beat oneida to open their year last thursday.

--- very different look - players wearing masks while playing - socially-distanced benches -but- early first quarter - warriorsle under their belt.

Ryan cook - strong to the hoop drops it in.

6-2 at this point.

--- after a few early misses from the field - r-f-a connects.

Isaiah smith off the rebound goes the length and finishes himself - good individual effort.

Knights down 9-4.

--- with 95 seconds left in the first - rome back inpossession g through.

Kaiden mccasilldrivingo the rim - puts it in.

R-f-a within one.

--- final minute - warriors dishing and swishing as walt 'clyde' frazier would say.

Nice feed from stevy onate to kyle meier for the basket.

--- just seconds remain - it's a one-point whietsboro lead.

Matt lee - puts up a last second trle and r in the first to put the warriors up three.

--- second quarter - it's isaiah smith looking like isaiah thomas...the first one.

Driving hard and floating it home.

--- but cayden morris says i can do that too - he drives and puts in the acrobatic lay-up... ((score)) ...whitesboro just a ltbit more.

They go on to take it 51-36 to improve to 2-0.

At whitesboro high school - these samschools bating it out on the gir side.

Them-v-p o.

--- first quarter here - right off the opening tip - jenae ciancaglini able to shake off her defender and sink the close-range jumper to open the scoring.

--- under three minutes to play in the frame - warriors down one.

Cecilia lapertosa in the pain- scps it in with t right.to put - wasting no time charging down the other way - amya mcleod right through the middle and banks it home.

Caught the defense sleeping there.

R-f-a leapfrogs back up one.

--- less that two minutes remaining - black knights starting to get their offeegoine feed to alysa jackson for the finish.

R-f-a lead up three.

--- lapertosa from straight aw - calls her number and fires.

Bouncing around - it goes in for three.

--- mcleod - with seconds left - pulls up oway dot down at the horn.

16-9 r-f-a after one.

--- in the second - mcleod facilitating.

Little dish to mia mirabelli under the hoop.

Black knights starting to pull away - up nine.

--- lapertosa trying to cut back into the lead - and she does.

Off her own miss - she grabs the rebound and puts it back to close the gap.

--- rome continues to build on its lead - mcleod - down low to zoe evans with the patncelays i- just all over the place.

She steals it - goes down the other way and finishes strong... (((score))) ...r-f-a clearly hungry to start the season - they came to play.

They win it 54-20.

Non-basketball related score tonight - boys bowling.

New hartford ges wtesboro 6to 4.5.

S testa bowled a single-game high 250.

Brandon flagg lead overall with 679.

But with 4675 total pins - and a strong five-man game - new hartford was able to top the warriors by 11 pins.

