2-23-21 SCORES: Whitesboro boys, RFA girls win head-to-head matchups as high school basketball retur

2-26-21 SPORTS EXPRESS: Comets third period surge defeats Amerks; New Hartford boys and girls basket
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, February 26, 2020.
Basketball in our area for almost a year?
Well luckily - that time is over!
Many local teams returning to the hardwood for game play this week.
We start the winter season off with a good one.
Rome free academy - the black knights with their season opener against tri- valley league colonial rival whitesboro - who did beat oneida to open their year last thursday.
--- very different look - players wearing masks while playing - socially-distanced benches -but- early first quarter - warriorsle under their belt.
Ryan cook - strong to the hoop drops it in.
6-2 at this point.
--- after a few early misses from the field - r-f-a connects.
Isaiah smith off the rebound goes the length and finishes himself - good individual effort.
Knights down 9-4.
--- with 95 seconds left in the first - rome back inpossession g through.
Kaiden mccasilldrivingo the rim - puts it in.
R-f-a within one.
--- final minute - warriors dishing and swishing as walt 'clyde' frazier would say.
Nice feed from stevy onate to kyle meier for the basket.
--- just seconds remain - it's a one-point whietsboro lead.
Matt lee - puts up a last second trle and r in the first to put the warriors up three.
--- second quarter - it's isaiah smith looking like isaiah thomas...the first one.
Driving hard and floating it home.
--- but cayden morris says i can do that too - he drives and puts in the acrobatic lay-up... ((score)) ...whitesboro just a ltbit more.
They go on to take it 51-36 to improve to 2-0.
At whitesboro high school - these samschools bating it out on the gir side.
Them-v-p o.
--- first quarter here - right off the opening tip - jenae ciancaglini able to shake off her defender and sink the close-range jumper to open the scoring.
--- under three minutes to play in the frame - warriors down one.
Cecilia lapertosa in the pain- scps it in with t right.to put - wasting no time charging down the other way - amya mcleod right through the middle and banks it home.
Caught the defense sleeping there.
R-f-a leapfrogs back up one.
--- less that two minutes remaining - black knights starting to get their offeegoine feed to alysa jackson for the finish.
R-f-a lead up three.
--- lapertosa from straight aw - calls her number and fires.
Bouncing around - it goes in for three.
--- mcleod - with seconds left - pulls up oway dot down at the horn.
16-9 r-f-a after one.
--- in the second - mcleod facilitating.
Little dish to mia mirabelli under the hoop.
Black knights starting to pull away - up nine.
--- lapertosa trying to cut back into the lead - and she does.
Off her own miss - she grabs the rebound and puts it back to close the gap.
--- rome continues to build on its lead - mcleod - down low to zoe evans with the patncelays i- just all over the place.
She steals it - goes down the other way and finishes strong... (((score))) ...r-f-a clearly hungry to start the season - they came to play.
They win it 54-20.
Non-basketball related score tonight - boys bowling.
New hartford ges wtesboro 6to 4.5.
S testa bowled a single-game high 250.
Brandon flagg lead overall with 679.
But with 4675 total pins - and a strong five-man game - new hartford was able to top the warriors by 11 pins.
After 18 covid cases have been identified in the last week at utica college
