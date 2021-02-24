Delhi: No entry without a Covid negative report from these five states| Oneindia News

The horror of the Coronavirus pandemic is yet not over for India and the states have now sprung into action to prevent the worse from happening again.

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.

People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative RT-PCR test to enter the national capital effective from 25 February and it will continue till March 15.

