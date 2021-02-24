Covid-19: Who will get vaccines in the second vaccination drive starting March 1st| Oneindia News

It's been an entire year that India has been reeling under the Coronavirus Pandemic, When finally Indian began registering lower than 10,000 cases in the country every day...we thought the worse is finally over and India can limp back to normalcy and get rid of the virus finally.

But once again the fears of a second wave looms large in India as almost 5 states in India are now registering a spike in cases.

But once again, restrictions are being reimposed.

Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.

