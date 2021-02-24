Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi for free vaccinations for all| Oneindia News

Those above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities as they will get Covid vaccine in the second of the coronavirus vaccination drive will begin March 1.

Aiming at inoculating people of West Bengal for COVID-19 free of cost before the upcoming assembly election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to help the state in procuring vaccines.

The surprise renaming of the revamped Motera cricket stadium in Gujarat after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today caused a flood of reactions on social media.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwari and three Bengali film stars joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that the Centre has lifted embargo on grant of government businesses to private banks.

