Doctors warn of COVID-19 variants

Experts say a variant first found in the U.K. could lead to another surge in cases in the next few weeks.

Continue to trend downward, but that could change in the next few weeks.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, what are doctors now saying?

Good morning, marlee.

As you said, new coronavirus infections are going down but doctors are worried about upcoming complications.

The worry stems from a highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in the u- k.

Experts say the variant could lead to another surge in cases in the next few weeks.

Doctors advice right now is the best time to be proactive.

That includes continuing to practice social distancing and wearing face masks when out in public.

Another factor that could help with prevention, vaccinaton.

So far, about 44- point-5 million americans have received at least their first dose of a covid-19 vaccine.

To date, more than 19-point-8 million have been fully vaccinated.

That's just a little more than 6-percent of the us population.

So far, more than 19- hundred cases of coronavirus strains first spotted in the u- k, south africa and brazil have been reported across the u- s.

At the alert desk this morning.

Cody melin, news 18.

Thank you,