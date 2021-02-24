Pediatric Research GDK 022421

Lyssa High talks with Dr. Thomas Curran, Chief Scientific Officer at Children's Mercy Research Institute and Jennifer and Aaron Jensen, parents of a child cured through Genomic testing, to discuss how CMRI can help children that have rare and complex diseases.

High-temperature 440 but still pretty close to average and then have your showers on the way for the c1 3 liza: currently only 10% of the national institutes of health's $37 billion annual research budget goes to support pediatric research.

Rare diseases extend far beyond cancer and one in three children with rare diseases will not live to see their fifth birthday.

This lack of funding means that kids are being left behind.

Dr. thomas curran, chief scientific officer at children's mercy research institute and jennifer and aaron jensen, parents of a child cured through genomic testing are joining us to discuss how the cmri can help children that have rare and complex diseases.

Thank you so much for being here today.

Dr. thomas curr...: thank you liza.

Liza: now, jennifer, let me start with you, jennir.

How did you feel when you d about clara's condition?

Jennifer jensen: it was shocking.

We had no idea before she was born, that there was anything wrong, so when she was born with this large tumor in her mouth, it was pretty scary and shocking.

We had no idea what was going on and then when we found out that it was a malignant form of cancer, it was just devastating.

Liza: i can't even imagine and my heart just goes out to all of you.

And dr. curran, can you tell us a little bit more about clara's treatment journey?

Dr. thomas curr...: so, clara's tumor was iin the womb, when she was bo it involve normal course of trrgery, eant you wour tongue ons e.

However, because we offered genetic d fortunately, there was already a .

Se tremor, just to remove part of the tumong course of therap tumor just melted away and the a miracle.

Aaron, what was your experience like at children's mercy?

Aaron jensen: well, it was definitely an emotional roller coaster that we were going through at the time, but everybody at children's mercy was wonderful.

The doctors and the nurses were great, they took very, very good care of clara and us and the doctors worked tirelessly really to make sure that they found the right treatment for clara.

And the fact that they did find something that spared her tongue and her life, it's something that we will always be grateful for.

Liza: absolutely.

And dr. curran, how will this new children's mercy research institute use genetic testing to help kids like clara?

Dr. thomas curr...: so, in the new research institute, which we will open formally today, we've expanded our capabilities for genetic testing so that every single child who presents with cancer gets the option of a genetic diagnosis.

But we've also extended this to rare diseases and one of the largest programs anywhere in the world for children.

Our plan is to sequence the genomes of 30,000 children and a total of 100,000 individuals when we add parents and siblings that are associated with rare disease conditions.

And all the data that we collect will be shared with the entire world so that the findings will be relevant for any child anywhere.

If there's another clara out there with this very rare condition, we want them to learn from our experiences and give her the same kind of option, him or her, the same kind of option that clara had.

Liza: absolutely.

This type of research is saving lives.

Where can people go for more information?

Dr. thomas curr...: at the website, childrensmercy.org /research.

Liza: well, thank you to all of you for being here and tell clara that we love her and we're so glad that she's gone through this journey and with a thumbs up all the way.

So thank you so much for being with