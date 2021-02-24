What you need to know: Feb. 24

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, Feb.

Need to know to start your day.

Shasta and plumas county are now under the red tier of coronavirus restrictions that means gym can open at 10- percent capacity... theaters up to 25-percent... and small gatherings are ok'd indoors for up to 3 families.

Happening today- redding's historic market street is set to reopen... nearly half a decade after it closed... the event will include a ribbon cutting, procession, and speeches by project contributors..

The hour long live streamed event kicks off at 11... we have a link to it on action news now dot com slash links..

Breaking news this morning- tests confirm the johnson and johnson coroanvirus vaccine works... fda regulators confirm the one shot vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate and severe cases of the coronavirus..

And is safe to use..

Health leaders say the one shot vaccine could help increase the speed of vaccinations across the country..

Friday fda advisors are set to discuss whether to give the shot emergency approval..

## happening today - vice president kamala harris is set to swear-in new administrative leaders.

- the senate tuesday confirmed linda thomas- greenfield.

She will become the next u-s ambassador to the united nations.

Tom vilsack will become the new secretary of agriculture.

He held that same position throughout the obama administration.## # also happening today - day two of confirmation hearings for health secretary nominee xavier becerra.

During tuesday's hearging, becerra told senators the corona virus would be his first priority.

He also pledged to expand health insurance - rein in high prescription drug prices - today he faces questions from the senate