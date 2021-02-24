Amnesty International revokes Navalny's status

Amnesty Internaional has revoked its 'prisoner of conscience' status previously given to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
It relates to past comments he's made that the NGO say qualify as advocacy of hate.
Adam Reed reports.
Amnesty Internaional has revoked its 'prisoner of conscience' status previously given to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
It relates to past comments he's made that the NGO say qualify as advocacy of hate.
Adam Reed reports.
Amnesty still believes that Navalny should be freed from jail.