Orthopedic Surgeon Explains Road To Recovery Tiger Woods Will Be On Following Leg Injuries From Crash

CBS4's Mike Cugno spoke to Dr. Daniel Chan, chief orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine director at Memorial Healthcare.
https://cbsloc.al/2ZLEbcG
Police on Wednesday said there would be no charges brought against golfer Tiger Woods, after he swerved off a Southern California..
Johns Hopkins emergency surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran weighs in on the injuries reported from Tiger Woods’ accident.
Tiger Woods is at the “beginning of a long road” to recovery after a car crash which left the 15-time major winner with serious..