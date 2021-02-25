Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf – Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy believes thoughts of Tiger Woods resuming his career following his horrifying car accident should not be “even on the map at this point”.Woods underwent surgery on significant injuries to his right leg after the single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.