Riverdale S05E07 Fire in the Sky

Riverdale 5x07 "Fire in the Sky" Season 5 Episode 7 Promo Trailer - A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department.

Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two.

Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos).

Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town.

Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star.

Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (507).

Original airdate 3/10/2021.