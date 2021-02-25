Watch why Bhupesh Baghel thinks Narendra Modi will be former PM soon

A big controversy has broken out over renaming the Sardar Patel stadium in Motera as Narendra Modi stadium.

Congress has attacked the Prime Minister and accused him of undermining the contributions of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his ‘hum do, humarey do’ jibe at the Prime Minister over the issue.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has now said that even Atal Chowk was named while Atal Bhari Vajpayee was still PM and soon he lost the post.

Baghel said that renaming of the stadium to Narendra Modi stadium is a sign that the Prime Minister will lose his seat soon.

Watch the full video for all the details.