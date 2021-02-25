Watch: Rahul Gandhi swims in sea with fishermen in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kerala’s Kollam on February 24.

The Congress leader swam for 10 minutes in the sea, as per sources.

Gandhi also cast the net and engaged in fishing along with fisherfolks.

He spent nearly an hour with them before reaching interacting with them.

The Congress leader interacted with fishermen at Kerala’s Thangassery beach.

During the interaction, Rahul said, “Just like our farmers farm the land, you farm the sea.

Farmers have a Ministry in Delhi, you don't.

No one speaks for you in Delhi.

The first thing I would do is to have a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected." Watch the full video for more.