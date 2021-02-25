'Nirav Modi can be extradited to India': What UK Judge said & what happens next

A UK court on Thursday ordered fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi to be extradited to India to stand trial after dismissing arguments of his "mental health concerns," saying they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.

A District Judge at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, delivered the judgment and said that the fugitive diamantaire has a case to answer for in India.

This ruling comes after a nearly two-year-long legal battle of Nirav Modi's extradition, who is wanted for money laundering in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

The judge further ruled that Nirav Modi will not be denied justice if he is extradited to India, adding that the diamond dealer conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses.

Watch the full video for more details.