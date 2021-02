Anna Hursey: 14-year-old table tennis player gets call up from Biden to support climate efforts

14-year-old Anna Hursey is still in shock after receiving a message from the U.S. Embassy to help in President Joe Biden’s mission to tackle climate change.

The UK Cadet No.1 table tennis player already has a role as UNFCCC Young Champion and is now set to have global recognition for her work asking for action on climate change.