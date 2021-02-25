MSU baseball opens home slate with victory and new excitment

Was a hard time for college baseball fans last year.

The season ended abruptly because of the coronavirus.

Now, more than 300 days later, the sport is back in full swing at mississippi state.

However, fans need to know about a few changes in order to keep the season safe.

Wtva's rhea thornton went to dudy noble field in starkville today and has a look at how the stands will be different this year.

Today just felt like the perfect day for some baseball... and after over a year since seeing its home field, mississippi state hosted jackson state for its home opener.

The fans were excited to say the least to be back at dudy noble field for some bulldog baseball.

Nat pop someone scanning ticket after 353 days of waiting, mississippi state fans walked into dudy noble for the bulldog's first home game of the season.

Msu senior rachel shumaker said her excitement was through the roof.

Rachel shumaker - senior at msu: "i remember the day that they cancelled baseball for the whole season.

I was devastated so it's really special even if it's under limited circumstances to be back in dudy noble."

However, the season looks a little different.

Seats are separated in groups of two to four people to maintain social distancing.

Fans must also wear masks at all times when in the stadium, but to msu senior, jessie besanson, the masks are no problem.

Jessie besanson - senior at msu: "masks are common place now.

We're used to wearing it in class, so i'll wear a mask the whole time if it means i get to watch baseball."

But it won't be a packed house at dudy noble this season.

Msu limited the number of fans in the stadium to 25 percent.

Longtime baseball fan james white worries limiting fans could impact the bulldogs down the road.

James white - long time msu baseball fan: "it won't affect the game today.

Now, when we start playing sec games, it probably will affect it.

You know, because the crowd gets in it."

However, shumaker sees it in a different light.

Rachel shumaker - senior at msu: "just the fact that they're getting to play, which was something we didn't even know would happen for sure, is just um, it's going to be good regardless of how many fans can be in the stands."

Tag: (give final score of the game).

The next opportunity for fans to come out to support their bulldogs at dudy noble is friday against tulane.

Reporting in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news folks who needed a first dose vaccine appointment had