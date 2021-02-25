Part Two: Double-Amputee Champion Runner Blake Leeper Faces International Legal Battle In Fight To Compete In Tokyo Olympics

One of the fastest men on the planet — who was born with no legs, but has shattered records in the U.S. and around the world — is in a legal battle to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
Runner Blake Leeper spoke to CBS2 about his legal fight to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. DeMarco Morgan reports.