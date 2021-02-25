Part Two: Double-Amputee Champion Runner Blake Leeper Faces International Legal Battle In Fight To Compete In Tokyo Olympics
One of the fastest men on the planet — who was born with no legs, but has shattered records in the U.S. and around the world — is in a legal battle to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

DeMarco Morgan reports.