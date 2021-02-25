A Paralympic hopeful has spoken of her plans to compete in this year’s Games in Tokyo after a year of adapting her training around coronavirus restrictions.Kerrie Leonard, an archer from Co Meath, hopes to qualify and represent Ireland in the Tokyo Paralympics later this year.The 30-year-old Paralympic athlete will travel to the qualifying round in the Czech Republic in July.
Irish Paralympic archer training at home targets Tokyo Games
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIODuration: 01:37s 0 shares 1 views