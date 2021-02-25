Gov. Walz Announces Plan To Expand Vaccines

Based on the state's current projections, the next group of Minnesotans eligible for a vaccine will begin getting the vaccine in April (11:14).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - February 25, 2021
Based on the state's current projections, the next group of Minnesotans eligible for a vaccine will begin getting the vaccine in April (11:14).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - February 25, 2021
Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is expecting more vaccines in the coming weeks, Caroline Cummings reports (2:05). WCCO 4 News At 6 -..
02-08-2021 FOR BRI