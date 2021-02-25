It didn’t hurt at all – Queen on Covid jab

Credit: Buckingham PalaceThe Queen has said her Covid-19 jab “didn’t hurt at all” as she encouraged those hesitant about vaccination to “think about other people rather than themselves”.

The head of state, who was inoculated in January, said after having the vaccine you felt "protected", which she described as "important" during a video call with health leaders delivering the Covid-19 vaccine.

When she was asked about her vaccination experience, she told the officials “it was quite harmless”.