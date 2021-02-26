Local community is thankful for bringing sports medicine to its area

This meant schools didn't have athletic trainers and people had to go elsewhere for a sports-related injury.

At first, Greene County didn't have sports medicine readily available to the community.

One local community is celebrating its one-year anniversary of having sports medicine in the community.

One local community saw a need for sports medicine and decided to fill it.

Until last year.

Greene county general hospital recently celebrated a milestone of introducing sports medicine to the community.

The service is called "team ortho" and it takes care of sports related injuries.

Orthopedic surgeon dr. john hammerstein says he is excited to bring this need of sports medicine to the the county.

He says it's more than just surgery....and the trainers do more than just grabbing ice packs...or taping ankles.

"you see the work that these trainers are doing and you know they put in the hours.

They're there at the school all the time, answering questions to the athletes and parents.

They're on the phone a lot just keeping them going."

Keeping athletes going is what dr. hammerstein...and the rest of his team is focused on... and so far...that focus is working.

Head coach for the linton women's basketball team tells me it feels like a weight was lifted off his shoulders when their trainer jed joined the team.

He tells me before.....coaches would have to worry about getting players ice....and what to do if they got injured.

But now....coaches can strictly focus on what they are doing on the court.

"it's like now you can focus on the basketball side of things, and if something does happen to a player then they can just go straight over, and it's a quick look at, and decided exactly what's going on."

But it's not just coaches that feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.... it's parents too.

Robin rose is a parent of a student athlete at linton.

She says there's a whole new level of relief when she goes to her daughters games now.

"to be in a small rural community and have access to this type of care, the quality of care that we have with dr. hammerstein and our trainers is amazing."

In greene county, bri shackelford, news 10.