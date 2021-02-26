High School Boys Basketball: Harrison Central vs. D’Iberville

As it pertains to the postseason, revenge always comes second to state championship aspirations, but that’s doesn’t mean a team like Harrison Central can’t take care of both on the same night.

- as it pertains to the post- - season... revenge always- comes second to state - championship aspirations... but- that doesn't mean a team like - harrison central... can't - take care of both, on the same- night.- red rebels hosting d'iberville,- in the second round of- the 6-a playoffs... and they- certainly haven't forgotten - about - their one-point loss, to the- warriors... in gulfport's - hardwood holiday classic.

- harrison central opening up the- game... on an 18-oh run...- which explains this third - quarter score... 41-18... as we- catch sam murray in the middle- - - of a block party for one... als- had 16 points, in the first - half.

- warriors having trouble with- that length... so they pull it- back- behind the arc... and it's- le-vontae evans... sweet stroke- from the- outside.- but it doesn't matter how big - the shovel is... hole's already- too deep... carlous williams...- still digging... two- - hand jam makes it 47-23... in - - - - favor of the red rebels.

Now- here's the portion of the - highlights... that belong to- future mississippi state wide - receiver jacobi moore...- trying to catch something... an- it's not a football... good - grief.- and you might think you're- watching the instant replay...- but i can assure you... he- almost caught it again... ohhh- he wanted - that one... not gonna lie... i- wanted that one... check- that... i wanted both of 'em...- man... but at least i got this- one... at the risk of my- kneecaps... basket good... plus- the foul... - red rebels just doing whatever- they want.- they never let the warriors get- closer than 14... and in end...- they serve it cold... by way of- a 72-54 win... punching their - ticket... to the elite 8.

- - "well, we know that d'iberville is- explosive.they actually beat us- in the holiday classic and the- guys were waiting - on this moment to get back at - d'iberville.

Our main thing is- to stay focused, come out - every day at practice and work- hard and just know if we lose - it's over, so we just - - - - want to stay focused and- continue to win."

The red rebels draw brandon, in- their quarter-final match-up...- slated to tip off, at 6 p-m - saturday... from harrison