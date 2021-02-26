Missouri governor announces timeline for activation of Phase 1B - Tier 3

More than half a million more missourians will soon be eligible to get their covid-19 vaccines... governor mike parson made that announcement today from jefferson city, saying that those people in phase 1-b, tier three can start getting their vaccines on march 15th.

This group includes k-12 teachers, child care providers, grocery store workers and those in ag and energy fields.

Parson said 12 percent of the state's population have recieved at least one dose of the vaccine with about 350-thousand of that group fully vaccinated.

The governor says the state feels comfortable opening up the next tier because of the steady increase in vaccine doses promised byfederal officials.

(gov.

Parson: tier 3 represents another very important part of our society.

They are the workers in many of the industries we depend on each day to keep our day-to- day lives operating normally.") this comes as new cases continue to decline parson says the state's test positivity rate is now at 6.1 percent, the second lowest in the nation once they open up the new tier in less than three weeks, more than 3 1/2 million missourians will be eligible to get vaccinated -- but the state expects 60 percent or less will want it.

(sot ) we'll have more on this kq2 news by learning how new tier will affect workers in other turning now to st.

Joseph's