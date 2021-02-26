PIZM gymnastics aims to stick the perfect landing this season

The team has won the four most recent section championships and last five conference titles.

Start by giving you an idea just how good this team is.

They've won the last five conference titles and last four section championships.

Even though this season has been anything but normal ?

"* they're not willing to settle.xxx before season, we didn't get practices before so we all came in kind of not knowing where we were, not knowing what routines we had so we all threw them together the first week.

And the rest is history.

The pine island zumbrota?

"* mazeppa gymnastics team is off to another fantastic start ?

"* ranking third in class a.

Head coach ?

"* chris templeton says it took time to get back in the swing of things that was cool (laughs) but they're finally seeing signs of progress.

They're starting to get their confidence back and their skills and they're adding new things in just about daily it seems like and it's been a really fun season so far.

While many of the girls have practiced together for years ?

"* combining two schools into one team ?

"* presents a unique set of challenges.

Spring board making team chemistry all the more important.

Brynn burkhalter says spending time with her teammates is the highlight of her day.

Being able to come into the gym after like a long day of school if it's online or in person it's really nice to see them but definitely if you have a strong bond with the team and the coaches you can defeinitely see that the skills go a lot smoother.

With the postseason in sight ?

"* the team is looking to capture another conference and section title... before bringing home new hardware at the end of march.

The seniors really want to end on a good note and make their mark on the team so we've been really driven to finish good this year and we really have the confidence and power to do it.

"*m is schedu tomorrow night against byron.///