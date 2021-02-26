WB polls 2021: ISF's talks continue with Congress over seat sharing

The newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Furfura Sharif Cleric Abbas Siddiqui on February 26 expressed desire to fight upcoming West Bengal polls with Congress.

"We wanted to share seats in West Bengal, as we will face loss if there's a vote split.

So it will be good if we fight together.

We've got 30 seats as per our choice.

With Congress seat-sharing stand still not clear, talks still on," said Abbas Siddiqui, Indian Secular Front.

