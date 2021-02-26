Security heightened after explosives found in vehicle near Mukesh Ambani’s house

Security has been heightened outside Mumbai-based industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house.

This comes after a vehicle with explosive materials was found parked near his residence.

Bomb squad and police teams present on the site are conducting a detailed investigation.

The Scorpio van was found on Carmichael Road near Ambani's 'Antilia' on Thursday.

A 'threat letter' was also reportedly found in the car along with the explosive materials.

An FIR has been lodged at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with seizure of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was towed away to a safer place soon after it aroused suspicion.