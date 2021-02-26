Letter found in explosive-laden car outside Mukesh Ambani's residence: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on February 26 said that they have found a letter from the explosive-laden car that was found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, but the content of the letter cannot be shared as investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya said, "Some amount of Gelatin was found in the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized by the Police.

An offence registered under relevant sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act.

A letter was found in the vehicle but as investigation is in preliminary stage, so we can't share contents." The suspicious car was found near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, on February 25.

Later, the security was beefed up around the area.