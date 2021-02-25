Car with explosive materials found near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Bomb squad and police teams have rushed to the site and a probe is underway.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "A car carrying Gelatin has been found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai today.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter." According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it.

Further investigation is underway.