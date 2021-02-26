New York police officer helps turn traffic stop into surprise proposal

A man in Syracuse, New York turned to a police officer to help him pop the question to his pregnant girlfriend.

Ozell Cooper pretended he was being pulled over by a police officer to gain the attention of his girlfriend Tersia Vries, who is pregnant with twins.

Sario, the filmer, said: "My brother stopped in a parking lot to ask some cops who were parked to help him out they but said no because they had just got a call.

"But then he saw this cop, Officer Senf, who said as long as he didn’t have any calls, he was willing.

"Tersia thought her husband-to-be was being profiled by police." The footage from February 14 shows Vries walking over to investigate the situation before Cooper got down on one knee after he was handed the ring by Officer Senf.

After she says yes the duo quickly hug to the applause of onlookers.

The engaged couple is set to have their wedding in July.