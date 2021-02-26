ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, February 26, 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
To the covid-19 vaccine..
That's (why we are starting something new that will air in (every newscast..
The indiana vaccine tracker.
Take a good look at your screen.
In (just the last 24 hours..
Close to 22 thousand hoosiers have been vaccinated.
Throughout the state... nearly a million people have received (at least( one dose of vaccine... and half a million people are fully vaccinated.
More than half of those people are ages 60 and up..
But it's interesting to note that a majority of people to receive the vaccine are women.
As for the number of covid cases in indiana..
Less than a thousand hoosiers tested positive for covid-19.
That's according to the latest report from isdh.
33 more deaths were also reported statewide.
Here on a local level, 52 more covid-19 cases were reported.
And no new deaths were reported here in the wlfi viewing area.
Congress is expected to pass president biden's