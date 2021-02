'Tom & Jerry' And 'Minari' Cast Interviews

Just in time for the weekend, ET Canada has two movies for fans to stream: "Minari" and "Tom and Jerry".

While speaking with ET Canada, Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña discuss reviving the classic cartoon in their new film of the same name.

Plus, 7-year-old Alan Kim talks making his feature film debut in the Golden Globe nominated "Minari".