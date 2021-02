Soleil Moon Frye On Bringing Freddie Prinze. Jr. Out Of Retirement For 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Soleil Moon Frye shares how she managed to pull Freddie Prinze Jr. out of retirement for the upcoming "Punky Brewster" reboot.

Tune in to the premiere of "Punky Brewster" on Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on W Network.