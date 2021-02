‘Superman' Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros

According to Deadline, J.J.

Abrams will produce the film under his Bad Robot label.

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been enlisted to pen the script.

Hannah Minghella has signed on as producer.

A plot and cast have yet to be revealed.

But according to Deadline, Henry Cavill is eager to revisit the role.

Abrams' Bad Robot is also developing the Justice League Dark Universe with Warner Bros.

