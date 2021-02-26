1 arrested after FBI searches home in Owens Cross Roads

On may 3-rd.

One woman was charged after an f-b-i raid in owens crossroads.

It happened at a home on blackwell court - in the bristol creek community.

Waay 31's olivia schueller was there as authorities conducted the raid.

Melanie michele mills was taken off the property by f-b-i.

At this time she has been charged with obstructing government operations and is being held at madison county jail a neighbor i spoke with off camera said that mills is unfriendly and rarely leaves her home.

She lives at this residence with her 18-year-old son, he has not been charged.

Earlier we saw the f-b-i pull computer monitors and other computer devices from the home.

Mills was not cooperating with the f-b-i...they used tear gas to get inside the residence.

The fbi was here this morning apart of a court authorized law enforcement action...serving a search warrant...and while we were here, the individuals we were able to search the warrant on did not want to cooperate initially.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Mills is facing state charges at this time.

Mills is facing state charges at this time.

We will continue to update you on this story as new information becomes available