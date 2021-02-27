SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS HE WOULD SUPPORT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IF HE RAN IN 2024
6pm Mitch McConnell Supports Donald Trumo 02.26.2021
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 2 views
Primary.jpg senate minority leader mitch mcconnell says he would support former president donald trump if he ran in 20-24.
L3: abc 36 news white mcconnell says he would "absolutely" support trump if h ran mcconnell answered "absolutely" when he was asked in an interview thursday if he would support trump again if he secured the republican nomination in 20-24 this comes less than a month after mcconnell delivered a blistering speech on the senate floor.... saying trump was morally responsible for the riot at the capitol on january 6th.
Ots image:right coronavirus in ky