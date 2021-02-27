6pm Mitch McConnell Supports Donald Trumo 02.26.2021

SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS HE WOULD SUPPORT FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IF HE RAN IN 2024

L3: abc 36 news white mcconnell says he would "absolutely" support trump if h ran mcconnell answered "absolutely" when he was asked in an interview thursday if he would support trump again if he secured the republican nomination in 20-24 this comes less than a month after mcconnell delivered a blistering speech on the senate floor.... saying trump was morally responsible for the riot at the capitol on january 6th.

