Myanmar police crack down on protests

Myanmar police moved decisively on Saturday in a bid to prevent opponents of military rule gathering throughout the country after Myanmar's U.N.
Envoy urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to stop a Feb.
1 coup.
Police forces in Hledan, Yangon fired shots in an attempt to disperse protesters on February 26.
Myanmar police dispersed protesters in the main city of Yangon on Friday, firing guns and what appeared to be stun grenades,..