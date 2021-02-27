John Abraham on Emraan Hashmi: Have always been a fan

John Abraham will soon be seen on screen with Emraan Hashmi in the film Mumbai Saga.
John says he has always been fond of Emraan and would want to work more with him in future.
#Johnabraham #Mumbaisaga
John Abraham will soon be seen on screen with Emraan Hashmi in the film Mumbai Saga.
John says he has always been fond of Emraan and would want to work more with him in future.
#Johnabraham #Mumbaisaga
Mumbai Saga star cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi attended the trailer launch. The 3-minute-long trailer of the Sanjay..
The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer "Mumbai Saga" teaser is finally out now. John took to Instagram account to share the..