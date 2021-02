John Abraham vs Emraan Hashmi: 'Mumbai Saga' trailer full of action

Bollywood stars including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal attended trailer launch of their joint venture 'Mumbai Saga'.

The 3-minute-long trailer of the Sanjay Gupta directorial is all about guns and goons.

While John portrays a gangster who aspires to rule Bombay, Emraan plays a cop who wants to kill John and win the prize money of Rs 10 crores.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 19, this year.